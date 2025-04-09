“I'm waiting for really good opponents” - Roman Kryklia still seeking for an adversary who can match the destruction he brings 

Two-sport and two-weight world champion Roman Kryklia loves figuring in grinding wars of attrition to truly test his mettle.

The only problem is, his opponents usually lose their consciousness before they could give him the war he seeks.

The Ukrainian monster extended his unbeaten record in the home of martial arts to 7-0 over the weekend when he demolished Lyndon Knowles in under a round in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 30.

After collecting his $50,000 performance bonus and retaining his heavyweight Muay Thai belt, the 33-year-old behemoth was asked who he wanted next:

"I don't know. Not someone in particular, but I'm waiting. I'm waiting for big names," Roman Kryklia told the South China Morning Post.

The Champ Belts affiliate also expressed his respect for Knowles for stepping up to the plate against him. However, Kryklia admitted he expected more from the former WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai champion. He added:

"And of course, Lyndon Knowles, I respect him that he shared the ring with me, but I think he's not the most dangerous who can be in the ring with me. And I'm waiting. I'm waiting for really good opponents."

Watch the full interview:

Healthy Roman Kryklia ready for a quick turnaround after ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia barely took any damage and said his body remains fresh after his successful title defense.

Since he barely broke a sweat against Knowles, the 6-foot-7 totempole wouldn't mind suiting up again on short notice in ONE's upcoming events.

The double champ said in his post-event interview with ONE Championship:

"I'm ready to be back in the ring in one week. I'm fresh. I have no injury, and I'm ready. I know I'm in good shape, so I'm waiting for the invitation for light heavyweight or heavyweight, in kickboxing and Muay Thai."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 30 free on demand

