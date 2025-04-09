“We'll have some coconut shake” - Roman Kryklia reveals simple celebration after cashing in $50,000 bonus at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia reveals his "great celebration of victory" following ONE Fight Night 30.

On April 4, Kryklia returned to action in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event. The Ukrainian powerhouse was tasked with defending his heavyweight Muay Thai strap against promotional newcomer Lyndon Knowles.

The 33-year-old reigning champion avoided the early dangers of Knowles' unorthodox fighting style. With less than a minute left in round one, Kryklia landed a right hand down the middle for a highlight-reel knockout win.

Kryklia later found out he earned a $50,000 performance bonus. The heavyweight Muay Thai king was asked by ONE Championship how he would celebrate the win, leading to the following response:

"I will have good running sessions with my friend, Chingiz Allazov, and maybe we'll have some coconut shake, maybe after [that], a watermelon shake. This will be our great celebration of victory."

Nico Carrillo was the only fighter besides Roman Kryklia to receive a $50,000 performance bonus. The former bantamweight Muay Thai contender made a statement in his featherweight debut by knocking out Sitthichai.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 30, including Kryklia's dominant performance against Knowles, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia hopes to return within one month

Roman Kryklia holds the light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles. Before returning at ONE Fight Night 30, Kryklia hadn't fought since capturing the latter strap in December 2023.

Kryklia had this to say about wanting to make a quick turnaround following his knockout win against Lyndon Knowles:

"I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

Roman Kryklia made his ONE Championship debut in November 2019. The Ukrainian powerhouse has since become the best striker in promotional history for the top two weight classes, establishing records of 5-0 in kickboxing and 2-0 in Muay Thai, including six knockouts.

Watch Kryklia's knockout against Knowles below:

