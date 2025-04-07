WATCH: Champ-champ Roman Kryklia flaunts his ungodly power in brutal KO finish of Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30

Two-sport king Roman Kryklia left a dominant impression in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 last Friday, April 4, as he successfully defended his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship against Lyndon Knowles in the emphatic fashion.

The Ukrainian powerhouse needed less than a round to finish his debuting English opponent, leaving him flat on his back and staring at the rafters of the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the finishing sequence posted by ONE Championship below:

Kryklia came out firing right from the get-go, targeting Knowles' midsection with heavy left hooks that echoed through the arena. Then, it quickly become clear that 6-foot-7 behemoth's power was simply too much for his British challenger to handle.

A devastating knee to the chin followed by a thunderous left hand from Kryklia sent Knowles to the canvas for the first knockdown. When 'Knowlesy' managed to beat the count and returned to his feet, the Ukrainian juggernaut wasted no time unleashing a straight right that sealed the deal.

The bout was over in just over two minutes as Kryklia authored another highlight-reel knockout victory and brought home a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Roman Kryklia is ready to defend either world title next

Roman Kryklia currently reigns as the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion, and he remains fully dedicated to fulfilling the responsibilities that come with holding both belt.

He said this during his post-ONE Fight Night 30 interview:

"I'm ready for kickboxing for light heavyweight, for heavyweight. Of course, I'm ready for Muay Thai. That's it."

Kryklia also sent a message to those who wish to vie for the gold in his possession:

"I'm waiting for good challenges and some really strong opponents for me."

