“I'm fresh” - Two-sport and two-weight kingpin Roman Kryklia ready to go back to war after decimating Lyndon Knowles

Roman Kryklia took almost zero damage in his flawless heavyweight Muay Thai world title defense in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4.

Ad

It took under a round for the two-division and two-sport world champion to expose a gap in challenger Lyndon Knowles' defenses and send him to the shadow realm with a brutal knockout.

Seeing that he barely broke a sweat and has a clean bill of health after that resounding finish, Kryklia shared his desire for a quick turnaround during the ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles Post-Fight Interviews:

"I'm ready to be back in the ring in one week. I'm fresh. I have no injury, and I'm ready. I know I'm in good shape, so I'm waiting for the invitation for light heavyweight or heavyweight, in kickboxing and Muay Thai."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Apart from occupying the heavyweight Muay Thai throne, Roman Kryklia is also the undisputed light heavyweight kickboxing world champion.

The 6-foot-7 monster still remains unbeaten in seven bouts in the home of martial arts, with six of those victories coming by way of violent stoppages.

So far, the Champ Belts star has vanquished every adversary in his path and wants to continue proving he's one of the most fearsome strikers on the planet.

Ad

Roman Kryklia says fans can expect more bonus-winning knockouts from him

Roman Kryklia was handsomely rewarded after dispatching former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knolwes with relative ease.

The Ukrainian monster, along with Nico Carrillo, received $50,000 performance bonuses from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

Shortly after defending his 26 pounds of gold, Kryklia told Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview about his mindset of gunning for the finish every single time.

"Thank you so much. It was unexpected. I came for this. I came to get the bonus, I came to knock [somebody] out, and I will do it every time I’m in the ring."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 30 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.