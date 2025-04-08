Roman Kryklia calls for bigger, badder opponents in both Muay Thai and kickboxing: "You will see really beautiful skills"

Although his last performance was incredible and beautiful, reigning double world champion Roman Kryklia promised a better display of a striking masterclass in his succeeding fights, especially when he is pitted against other top contenders.

During the post-event press conference of ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday evening, and after knocking out Lyndon Knowles in their ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title battle inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kryklia asked the world's largest martial arts organization to feed him more challengers, as he proclaimed:

"Give me some good opponents. You will see really beautiful skills in Muay Thai and kickboxing."

The Ukrainian striking superstar remained undefeated in his campaign on the global stage and improved his finish rate to 86%, which is equivalent to six stoppage wins in seven matches.

Roman Kryklia wants to be as active as possible and demands more fights under ONE Championship

Following his highlight-reel finish of the former three-time WBC Muay Thai champion, Kryklia remained adamant about his desire to be an active double champion and claims that he wants to have a quick turnaround, especially after receiving minimal damage from Knowles.

The 33-year-old athlete, who proudly represents Champ Belts, proclaimed that he will stay in Thailand for a month in hopes of booking another bout in the Land of Smiles and potentially welcome another challenger to either of his thrones, as he told Mitch Chilson during his in-ring interview:

"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So, I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri [Sityodtong], in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

