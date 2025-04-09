Ukrainian destroyer Roman Kryklia teases massive things ahead for the heavyweight ranks: “Put their attention on our weight class”

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine wants bigger and better challenges in ONE Championship's highest weight class.

Ad

Kryklia is fresh off a phenomenal performance last weekend at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, where he delivered a stunning first-round annihilation of WBC Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles, who was making his ONE debut.

After his knockout victory, Kryklia addressed the media at the official ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight interviews backstage. He called on ONE Championship to give him more heavyweight challengers.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 33-year-old veteran said:

"Stay tuned and put your attention to heavyweight. I think there will be big events soon. Put their attention on our weight [class]."

Needless to say, Kryklia has long established his dominance in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions in the world's largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Roman Kryklia plans on staying busy this year: "I have a lot of belts to defend"

Two-sport, two-division world champion Roman Kryklia is ready to defend either one of his golden belts in the coming months, of course, heavy is the head that wears the crown.

But Kryklia wants to stay busy this year, and is imploring ONE to put him right back in there at the soonest possible time.

Ad

He told Mitch Chilson:

"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri, in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Roman Kryklia's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.