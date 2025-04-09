Ukrainian destroyer Roman Kryklia teases massive things ahead for the heavyweight ranks: “Put their attention on our weight class”

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine wants bigger and better challenges in ONE Championship's highest weight class.
Kryklia is fresh off a phenomenal performance last weekend at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, where he delivered a stunning first-round annihilation of WBC Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles, who was making his ONE debut.
After his knockout victory, Kryklia addressed the media at the official ONE Fight Night 30 post-fight interviews backstage. He called on ONE Championship to give him more heavyweight challengers.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The 33-year-old veteran said:
"Stay tuned and put your attention to heavyweight. I think there will be big events soon. Put their attention on our weight [class]."
Needless to say, Kryklia has long established his dominance in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions in the world's largest martial arts organization.
ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Roman Kryklia plans on staying busy this year: "I have a lot of belts to defend"
Two-sport, two-division world champion Roman Kryklia is ready to defend either one of his golden belts in the coming months, of course, heavy is the head that wears the crown.
But Kryklia wants to stay busy this year, and is imploring ONE to put him right back in there at the soonest possible time.
He told Mitch Chilson:
"Yeah, I have a lot of belts to defend, and my plan is to get in the ring as fast as possible. So I want to say to the ONE Championship team, to Chatri, in particular, that I am ready to be here in one month. So just invite me."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Roman Kryklia's next fight.