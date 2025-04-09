“It helped me a lot” - Roman Kryklia credits friendship with Chingiz Allazov for his growth as a martial artist

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine gives a lot of props to his longtime coach, Andrey Gridin over at Champ Belts.

But the 33-year-old veteran also wants to give credit to his close friend and teammate, former undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov was in Kryklia's corner last weekend at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video, where the Ukrainian star delivered an explosive first-round knockout of former WBC Muay Thai champion Lyndon Knowles.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Kryklia had this to say about Allazov being there to support him:

"And that's why you need a coach, and that's why you need friends who will tell you from the side. And this is exactly [what] that man gives me, very, very good advice, and it helped me a lot."

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Roman Kryklia wants to showcase what he can do as double champ: "Give me some chances to show you my skills"

Two-sport, two-division king Roman Kryklia wants another fight as soon as possible, following his first-round destruction of Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend.

In fact, he believes he has much more to show the fans this year.

He told the media:

"Give me some chances to show you my skills, because my last fights, it did not last for more than one, two rounds."

