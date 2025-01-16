"I need one of them", "All this not to fight" - Fans react to Conor McGregor recovery exercise and health caution

Conor McGregor took to X/Twitter to share two clips of a recent massage and physiotherapy session of sorts. While he isn't injured, the exercise appears to revolve around mobility and joint health. Unfortunately, his decision to post it did not sit well with fans.

The Irishman has been inactive for years, having taken part in no bouts under any ruleset. Moreover, he has become synonymous with a gluttonous and unhealthy lifestyle defined by substance abuse issues and constant partying. So, his sudden call for health came unexpectedly. He wrote in the post's caption:

"WE ARE PROFESSIONAL! Take your health seriously or take it somewhere else!"

The MMA fandom, in particular, was not impressed with his words. McGregor's self-description as a professional reminded many of better days that seem far too distant now. He is a professional fighter but hasn't competed in four years. This has only frustrated his fans.

Furthermore, many questioned how seriously the Irishman prioritizes his health given that he recently confessed to having used cocaine recreationally, which has been a longstanding rumor in the sport.

"Coke good for health?"

Others joked about McGregor's long absence and the possibility that he may never fight again.

"All this not to fight"

However, not all comments were negative, with one fan claiming to want the same physiotherapy McGregor enjoyed.

"I need this in my life my poor hips."

This sentiment was echoed by another user.

"I need one of them..."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's tweet

Fan frustration with McGregor is at an all-time high. Not only has he not fought in four years, but he also continues to be embroiled in controversies while showing no serious sign of returning to the octagon, even teasing an exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul that seems to be all smoke and no fire.

Conor McGregor withdrew from UFC 303 for health-related reasons

Last year, fans eagerly awaited UFC 303, believing that the main event would finally host Conor McGregor's highly anticipated octagon return against Michael Chandler. Instead, the Irishman withdrew from the event, citing a broken toe, which could be a catalyst behind his renewed interest in physical health.

Unfortunately, there's still no concrete information on exactly when the UFC star will return to fighting, if ever, besides vague mentions of a possible stint in late 2025, when he will be 37 years old.

