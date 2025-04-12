  • home icon
  • “I need to soak this feeling up” - Nico Carrillo still on cloud nine after breakthrough win against Sitthichai

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Apr 12, 2025 11:23 GMT
Nico Carrillo (left) and Sitthichai (right)
The only thing better than a big win... is a big win after hitting rock bottom. Nico Carrillo hit one of the lowest points of his career in January, and now he's riding the high of a career-defining comeback.

After a miserable weight cut and a devastating first-round knockout loss at ONE 170, 'King of the North' didn't quite feel like royalty. The pressure, the drain, and the crash - it all cost him his love for the game.

But now that Nico Carrillo is back in the win column, he is riding an incredible high, and he's savoring the moment for as long as it lasts.

"The reason I'm not saying any names, mate, is because I'm just so grateful to be back in the winner's column," he said during the post-fight interview with South China Morning Post.
"I don't want to look ahead right now. I need to soak this feeling up and just bathe in this for a day or two, because it got stripped away from me in January, and it was the worst of my life, honestly."

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Nico Carrillo thrilled to tango with ‘amazing’ featherweight killers after chilling finish of Sitthichai: “I’ll be ready for it”

Carrillo isn't looking ahead quite yet, but when he does, he knows what's waiting for him at featherweight: an incredible lineup of killers.

"To be honest, everybody above me is such an amazing fight for me, and I'm sure ONE Championship will make the right decision and who's next for me, and I'll be ready for it."
Right now, 'King of the North' is still busy having his moment. But when it's time for him to move forward, he's ready to take on anyone that stands in his way.

Watch Nico Carrillo in action at ONE Fight Night 30, available via replay with an active Prime Video subscription.

