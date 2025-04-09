Nico Carrillo thrilled to tango with ‘amazing’ featherweight killers after chilling finish of Sitthichai: “I’ll be ready for it”

Nico Carrillo knows tough tests await him in the featherweight Muay Thai division, but he is happy to tackle them one by one to close in on his primary target: ONE Championship's 26 pounds of gold.

'King of the North' got a new chapter in his career off to a winning note inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, April 4.

The Scottish warrior floored eight-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second round of their tie to keep up his fiery 100 percent finish rate in the promotion and bag yet another US$50,000 performance bonus.

When asked what's next for him in his career, Nico Carrillo admitted to the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin that he doesn't have anyone in mind, but he'll keep his firepower ready to face anyone who sits above Sitthichai in the featherweight pecking order. He shared:

"To be honest, everybody above me is such an amazing fight for me, and I'm sure ONE Championship will make the right decision and who's next for me, and I'll be ready for it."

Check the full interview on YouTube below:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card via replay for free.

Who stands between Nico Carrillo and Tawanchai's coveted 26 pounds of gold?

Having taken out No. 5-ranked Sitthichai, there are four more warriors who stand in Nico Carrillo's way of a world title shot in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Sitting one spot above 'Killer Kid' is none other than Shadow Singha Mawynn. The 25-year-old enjoys a five-fight win streak, his most recent being a second-round knockout of Hassan Vahdanirad.

Former ONE world title challenger 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut comes in at third. Meanwhile, French-Mali standout Bampara Kouyate finds himself at the No. 2 spot following back-to-back highlight-reel wins over Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut.

Lastly, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon occupies the top-ranked position.

Who would you like to see Nico Carrilo square off against next?

