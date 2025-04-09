WATCH: Superbon translates drills to fighting reality in sublime one-shot KO of Tayfun Ozcan in Bangkok

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon takes his training sessions with the world-famous Trainer Gae seriously, so it was not shocking to see him make short work of Dutch-Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan in June 2023.
Midway through the second round of their featherweight kickboxing bout, Superbon found himself in the middle of a 'Turbine' flurry. The Thai hero then uncorked his signature head kick that caught the Siam Gym product off guard, knocking him out in just one shot.
In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, Superbon celebrated the victory with Trainer Gae by showing how much they drilled the fight-ending blow in training camp.
Watch the entire video below:
After failing to dethrone ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in December 2023, the head honcho of Superbon Training Camp captured the interim featherweight kickboxing crown over longtime rival Marat Grigorian in April 2024.
Superbon was elevated to undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion status this past January following then-reigning 155-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov's decision to vacate the throne.
However, his undisputed status is up in the air after Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri won the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship this past March with a third-round stoppage of Tawanchai.
Masaaki Noiri looking forward to dueling Superbon for undisputed crown
While fans wait with bated breath for ONE to announce when Masaaki Noiri and Superbon will have their unification bout for the undisputed 155-pound kickboxing crown, the former is ready to contend for it.
Speaking with My Navi News after ONE 172, the Team Vasileus affiliate reaffirmed his pursuit of the undisputed crown, saying:
"I know this is just the interim belt, yes, it still means a lot. But I want the real one. This was a good way to get myself ready for the real one."
Watch the entire interview below: