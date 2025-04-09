WATCH: Superbon translates drills to fighting reality in sublime one-shot KO of Tayfun Ozcan in Bangkok

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon takes his training sessions with the world-famous Trainer Gae seriously, so it was not shocking to see him make short work of Dutch-Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan in June 2023.

Ad

Midway through the second round of their featherweight kickboxing bout, Superbon found himself in the middle of a 'Turbine' flurry. The Thai hero then uncorked his signature head kick that caught the Siam Gym product off guard, knocking him out in just one shot.

In an Instagram video shared by the world's largest martial arts promotion, Superbon celebrated the victory with Trainer Gae by showing how much they drilled the fight-ending blow in training camp.

Ad

Trending

Watch the entire video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

After failing to dethrone ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in December 2023, the head honcho of Superbon Training Camp captured the interim featherweight kickboxing crown over longtime rival Marat Grigorian in April 2024.

Superbon was elevated to undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion status this past January following then-reigning 155-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov's decision to vacate the throne.

However, his undisputed status is up in the air after Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri won the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship this past March with a third-round stoppage of Tawanchai.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri looking forward to dueling Superbon for undisputed crown

While fans wait with bated breath for ONE to announce when Masaaki Noiri and Superbon will have their unification bout for the undisputed 155-pound kickboxing crown, the former is ready to contend for it.

Speaking with My Navi News after ONE 172, the Team Vasileus affiliate reaffirmed his pursuit of the undisputed crown, saying:

Ad

"I know this is just the interim belt, yes, it still means a lot. But I want the real one. This was a good way to get myself ready for the real one."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.