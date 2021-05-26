"I need someone that excites me" - Luke Rockhold wants to fight a big name on his UFC return

Luke Rockhold is willing to make his return to the UFC octagon but is struggling to find an opponent. The former UFC middleweight champion has stated that he is looking for fun opponents that will get him excited about a return and get the fans talking.

During his recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Luke Rockhold said that he is hoping to fight someone credible.

"You know, it's like someone they wanna give me if they're gonna present something that's credible. Otherwise, you know it's what I've done most of my career is pick names, you know. Pick, throw, and come to an agreement. So that's pretty much where it's been, just trying to find good names, fun names. Get me excited, get the fans excited, get you guys excited on your end."

Luke Rockhold added that he wants to come back and more importantly, wants to be self-motivated to step into the octagon. As things stand, Rockhold is hoping to find an opponent who gets him motivated enough to resume his mixed martial arts career.

"I wanna come back and I wanna be motivated to come back. That's the thing, it's like I've been gone for so long, I've done enough in this sport where I need to get motivated. I need someone that excites me. I'm not coming to dance around, I'm not coming to fight around, I'm coming to make a run."

When was Luke Rockhold's last fight in the UFC?

Luke Rockhold's last fight in the UFC was at light heavyweight when he lost to reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. Rockhold lost to Blachowicz in the second round of their bout.

Luke Rockhold's last fight at middleweight was in 2018 when he lost to Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 221. Romero brutally finished the former UFC middleweight champion in the third round and marked the beginning of Rockhold's current two-fight losing streak.