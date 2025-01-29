“I need him there” - Jordan Estupinan credits twin Johan for empowering him in debut victory against Freddie Haggerty

Colombian flyweight Muay Thai sensation 'Panda Kick' Jordan Estupinan is coming off a spectacular ONE Championship debut last weekend.

The 22-year-old twin brother of Johan Estupinan, the JCFernandez / Team CSK representative, laced up for the world's largest martial arts organization for the very first time against the United Kingdom's Freddie Haggerty.

The two met in the Circle at ONE 170, opening the card with an explosive clash of young prospects. In the end, however, Estupinan did just enough to come away with a unanimous decision victory on the scorecards.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

After the fight, Estupinan made sure to credit his twin brother for his debut success. Estupinan told veteran reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview:

"He’s the reason why I want to fight. He’s the reason why I wanted to win. I need him there. He has to be there. If he’s not there, I don’t feel confident. I don’t feel fine."

Estupinan joins an exciting roster of flyweight Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship, which includes the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Johan Estupinan himself.

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Jordan Estupinan says he could have done better in Freddie Haggerty decision win: "I wanted to knock him out"

Colombian hard-hitter 'Panda Kick' Jordan Estupinan may have come away with a tough decision victory over English firecracker Freddie Haggerty at ONE 170, but the 22-year-old was far from satisfied with how the fight went.

He wanted to end matters early. Estupinan told Nick Atkin:

"I wanted to knock him out. You know, I dropped him twice. I wanted to finish him, but I didn’t get it. But I trained to give my best, to do my best, to give you guys an amazing show. And I think I did it."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jordan Estupinan's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.