"I would need urgent medical care" - Fans feel the power and the pain behind Tawanchai's flurry against Saemapetch

When Tawanchai PK Saenchai fought Saemapetch Fairtex in January 2022 at ONE: Heavy Hitters, he dominated him and ended the match in the opening round of their catchweight Muay Thai battle.

One of his best moments was relived by the world's largest martial arts organization, and they posted it on their Instagram account with the caption:

"Tawanchai is on another level 🔥 Can Superbon survive the Thai powerhouse in their ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title rematch at ONE 170? @tawanchay_pk"

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai king unleashed a vicious combo of punches, an elbow, and a body shot that momentarily stunned him.

This sequence made the fans wince in pain for the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, specifically users @liontamer3rd, @nobody___13__, @zoulazmy, @thelegacymarket.ca, and @shakey690, who commented:

"I would need urgent medical care after that"

"For him to still be alive after that hahahaha. Wow. No thanks."

"Perfect combo 🔥 but hope one day tawan meet johan is guarantee real fight 🥊"

"That elbow hook was nasty"

"Damn Tawanchai is fast as ever woah"

Tawanchai to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold against Superbon at ONE 170

Following a successful defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown against the tough challenge of veteran contender Jo Nattawut in the main event of ONE 167 last June 7, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative is now bracing himself for another gigantic rematch.

The 25-year-old striking phenom will face the reigning ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in the main event of ONE 170 on Jan. 24, which goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tawanchai previously eked out a close majority decision against Superbon during their first meeting in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 to successfully retain his 26-pound golden belt.

