WATCH: Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai swarms fellow knockout machine Saemapetch in Singapore showdown

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has been dominant since making his ONE Championship debut three years ago on his way to becoming one of the promotion's bonafide superstars. Among his impressive victories was over fellow Thai fighter Saemapetch Fairtex, whom he knocked out in the opening round with his ferocious but efficient striking.

The two collided in January 2022 at ONE: Heavy Hitters at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a catchweight (146.5 pounds) Muay Thai battle. The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout dominated right at the onset, steadily putting pressure on Saemapetch with his punches and push kicks. He eventually set up a finish with a series of shots, punctuated by a straight left-counter late in the opening frame.

ONE Championship relived the explosive performance of Tawanchai with a video post on its official Instagram account in line with his scheduled return to action in January 2025.

The victory over Saemapetch started an eight-fight winning run for Tawanchai, which still stands up to this day. Along the way he won the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, which he is looking to defend successfully again at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

ONE 170 will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tawanchai looking forward to defending featherweight Muay Thai gold against Superbon in rematch

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is looking forward to defending his championship belt in his rematch with fellow superstar Superbon at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 in Thailand.

The clash is a redo of their first encounter in December last year, where the reigning champion retained the world title with a majority decision win.

Tawanchai expressed his excitement over his scheduled rematch with Superbon by reacting to an Instagram post of his rival promoting the rematch. He wrote on the comments section:

"See you, brother."

ONE 170 will mark the third time that Tawanchai will be defending the title he seized from erstwhile champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee by unanimous decision in September 2022.

