"Saying Superbon over himself" - Fans have some fun with Rodtang's fervent loyalty to Superbon over ONE's strikers

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was featured in a recent Instagram video of ONE Championship, where he was asked to pick between two fighters that the interviewer mentioned.

In the video, he consistently picked reigning ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon over other superstars. The world's largest martial arts organization captioned the post:

Among the names that 'The Iron Man' didn't pick were Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Jonathan Haggerty, John Lineker, Nico Carrillo, Panpayak Jimuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and even himself.

This sparked hilarious and respectable comments from fans, especially from users @yikhong2204, @2azanthony.fe, @brandnametshirts, and @helexia, who commented:

"Bro would chose superbon over his wife😂😂"

"Not the champ saying superbon over himself 😅 we gotta see it"

"Extremely surprised by his last answer. Although we all know he is humble but never thought he would pick someone else over himself. Coming from the same province could be the reason he rates superbon highly and respectfully. ❤️🔥"

"Superbon fan boy 😂👏"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jacob Smith in his most recent fight on Nov. 8 in the co-main event of ONE 169, which went down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170

On Jan. 24, 2025, Superbon is scheduled to meet Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be the second meeting between the two Thai striking superstars after Tawanchai eked out a close split decision win over Superbon in their first match in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

