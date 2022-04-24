"I needed Mike Beltran to ref at the Drew Dober fight" - Terrance McKinney uses recent controversy to make fun of his table-turning loss

Terrance McKinney said he needed Mike Beltran refereeing his fight against Drew Dober as he attempted to make light of his loss using the recent controversy surrounding the Bellator 278 headliner.

“I needed Mike Beltran to ref at the Drew Dober fight”

The Terrance McKinney vs. Drew Dober fight took place at UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev. ‘T Wrecks’ rushed in with the offense from the opening bell, but Dober was able to withstand it. He absorbed everything thrown at him and finally countered with his offense, knocking McKinney down. He secured the win with knee strikes to the grounded opponent.

Apparently, McKinney thinks that if Beltran were refereeing the fight instead of Keith Peterson, he would have won during his early onslaught.

The controversy mentioned above took place during the Bellator 278 main event. Beltran came under heavy fire for his fourth-round stoppage of the Bellator women’s flyweight title fight between Liz Carmouche and Juliana Velasquez.

Liz gets it done tonight with a hard-fought win at Your new flyweight champ is @IAmGirlRilla!Liz gets it done tonight with a hard-fought win at #Bellator278 Your new flyweight champ is @IAmGirlRilla!Liz gets it done tonight with a hard-fought win at #Bellator278. https://t.co/u7c4p4NK5V

However, Liz Carmouche defended the referee, stating that he stepped in at the right time, saving her opponent from further damage.

Patricio Pitbull calls for Mike Beltran to be held accountable for his actions

One of Beltran’s most prominent critics was newly crowned Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio Pitbull. The Brazilian fighter believes that Beltran shouldn’t be allowed to referee another fight again.

Just after the end of Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez, Pitbull tweeted that Beltran took the title from the defending champion just as he did when he was fighting A.J. Mckee for the first time.

"Mike Beltran should never be allowed to referee a fight again! First he took away my title and now he takes away Juliana's title. He should be held accountable! @BellatorMMA #Bellator278"

Pitbull’s disdain for the referee began after his defeat to A.J. McKee in the Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix finals in July 2021. The bout, which served as a featherweight title fight, was also refereed by Mike Beltran.

Pitbull opposed the referee’s decision, stating that he was defending against the guillotine choke and Beltran made his decision only due to his poor placement in the cage.

