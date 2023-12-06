“I needed somewhere to channel that energy” – Alex Roberts shares how his martial arts journey took off ahead of ONE debut

Looking for a way to channel his energy during his younger years, Alex Roberts joined a gym to start learning Muay Thai. And the rest is history.

This Friday night, Roberts’ decade-long journey in the art of eight limbs will lead him to martial arts’ biggest global state as makes his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand.

Hailing from Perth, Australia, the 34-year-old standout will headline ONE’s latest return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as he challenges current ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Looking back at his beginnings in combat sports, Alex Roberts revealed that his journey all began because he needed a way to burn off his excessive energy.

“I have always loved fighting and combat since I was a little kid. I always played sports and the best part was the physicality. 10 years ago, before I started my journey, I was a bit young and wild, and [I] needed somewhere to channel that energy."

He added:

“Synergy Gym with the Thaiboxing Pit was five minutes from my house, and I had a few friends that were members, so I walked in and finally got started.”

Alex Roberts will try to hand Roman Kryklia his first loss in ONE

Alex Roberts will look to make ONE Championship history by becoming the first-ever heavyweight Muay Thai titleholder. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that he’ll be doing so a few short weeks removed from claiming the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

It could be an incredible way to cap off his 2023 campaign, but it will be much easier said than done when he meets one of ONE’s most devastating strikers.

Roman Kryklia, who also holds the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship belt, has remained undefeated inside the Circle thanks to his fast pace and vicious knockout power that has slept four of his five opponents in ONE.

Will Alex Roberts establish himself as the next big heavyweight star, or will Kryklia’s iconic power be too much for ‘The Viking’ to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.