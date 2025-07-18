"I needed this win so much" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admits he felt pressure to prove he still belongs among the elite

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao carried the weight of expectations into his bantamweight MMA clash with Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33, desperately needing to prove he still belonged among the division's elite.

Still, the young Team Lakay standout delivered when it mattered most, forcing the Mongolian veteran to tap out with a rear-naked choke at 4:42 of the third round inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday.

"I came from a loss and a long hiatus. I needed this win so much to prove that I am here and will be here," the 23-year-old Jhanlo Mark Sangiao told ONE Championship following his emphatic return to the winner's circle.

'The Machine's' vulnerable admission reveals the internal pressure he faced after suffering his first career defeat to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, followed by nearly two years away from competition.

The Filipino phenom's dominant performance against Zoltsetseg showcased his complete skill set, proving that time away has not led to any ring rust.

Despite being forced to go into overdrive to see off the tough-as-nails Mongolian, his ground game prowess once again delivered big time on the global stage.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao could be closing in on a world title shot

The victory pushed Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's record to 7-1 overall while maintaining his perfect 100 percent finishing rate, proving that his extended layoff hasn't diminished his finishing instincts.

More importantly, it should push the young gun a massive step closer to the bantamweight rankings.

Although he still has a long way to go, with more statement victories like the one he achieved inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week, the Team Lakay athlete could be knocking on the door of a world title shot in a couple of years.

Do you think Sangiao has what it takes to make a run at the bantamweight MMA gold? Let us know below.

North American viewers can relive his late submission finish and the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

