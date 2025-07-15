Relive Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's buzzer-beating choke of dangerous Mongolian Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao delivered a submission masterclass against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 last week, systematically breaking down the Mongolian veteran before securing a dramatic finish with seconds to spare.

Ad

ONE Championship uploaded the match-winning moment onto its official Instagram account (@onechampionship) with a caption that read:

"BUZZER-BEATER submission 🔥 Jhanlo Mark Sangiao chokes out Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg with less than 20 seconds left! @itsjhanlo"

Watch Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's match-winning moment here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

From the opening bell, his wrestling pedigree was on full display as he immediately shot for a double-leg takedown. The Team Lakay standout wasted no time threatening with an armbar attempt, though Zoltsetseg managed to escape the early danger.

'The Machine' continued to live up to his nickname in the second round after some words of wisdom from his head coach and father, Mark Sangiao. The 23-year-old continued his relentless pressure, securing another takedown before advancing to full mount.

Ad

The Filipino phenom unleashed a barrage of thunderous ground strikes that had his opponent desperately searching for an escape route.

The defining moment arrived in the last frame when Sangiao dodged a wild overhand left from the increasingly desperate Zoltsetseg. Capitalizing on the opening, 'The Machine' secured his third takedown of the contest and immediately went to work.

With the clock ticking down, he locked in a picture-perfect rear-naked choke that forced the tap at 4:42 of round three.

Ad

The buzzer-beating submission capped off a dominant performance that showcased Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's complete skill set and maintained his perfect finishing rate.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can access the complete ONE Fight Night 33 replay at their convenience.

Ad

Recapping Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's run in ONE Championship

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's victorious night out at ONE Fight Night 33 this past Friday improved his promotional run to 4-1.

The Team Lakay superstar, 7-1 in his career, debuted with a first-round submission finish of Paul Lumihi at ONE: Winter Warriors II in December 2021.

In his second appearance, the young gun acquired yet another submission victory over tricky Anacleto Lauron.

Ad

He made it three submission finishes from as many appearances against Argentina's Matias Farinelli at ONE Fight Night 9 in 58 seconds – the fastest finish of his budding career thus far.

Unfortunately, at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023, Sangiao suffered the first loss of his career to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

Sangiao's masterclass against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg last week, however, saw him bounce back into the winner's column.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.