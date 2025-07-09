“Expect a finish” - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao confident he’ll stop Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg inside the distance

The rising ONE Championship star and Team Lakay prodigy, Jhanlo 'The Machine' Mark Sangiao, of the Philippines, promises fireworks when he heads back to the fabled Lumpinee Stadium this weekend.

Sangiao is considered among the best of the next generation of Filipino MMA fighters and a representative of the renowned Team Lakay of Baguio City, a faction with a rich world championship history.

'The Machine' wants to end his upcoming opponent's night early and wants to take a victory home for the Philippines as he faces another tough Mongolian fighter.

Speaking in a recent interview with ONE Championship, Sangiao talked about facing Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg this Friday night.

'The Machine' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Expect a better Jhanlo Sangiao, expect an upgraded version of ‘The Machine’ when I return. Expect a finish. I really want to finish this so we Filipinos can get back at the Mongolians who’ve been beating us for the longest time."

As for how he'll get the finish, Sangiao says he will be looking for the submission win:

"His ground game is his weakness, for sure, and I’m gonna bring him there."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Jhanlo Mark Sangiao and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg lock horns in the ONE Championship ring.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao returns to face Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

The Filipino rising star 'The Machine' Jhanlo Mark Sangiao will look to get himself back in the winner's column this weekend.

The 23-year-old Baguio City native will fight Mongolia's Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in a three-round bantamweight MMA contest.

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event live.

