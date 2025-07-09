Jhanlo Mark Sangiao vows not to play into Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg's strengths: "I expect him to come out showboating"

The rising bantamweight prospect, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, is prepared for fireworks when he faces the Mongolian striker, Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, at ONE Fight Night 33 this Friday, July 11.

The Team Lakay representative expects his opponent to bring theatrics to their bantamweight MMA showdown at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but remains focused on executing his game plan regardless of any psychological warfare. While speaking with One Championship, Mark Sangiao said:

"I expect him to come out showboating. But I won't be affected. I must not be affected. I have to focus on the game plan and focus on the win."

Showboating, of course, has long been part of Zoltsetseg's style throughout his fight career.

The Mongolian standout has shown flashes of brilliance during his ONE Championship tenure and will be eager to make a statement against another top-tier opponent.

On his end, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, currently 6-1 in his career, is looking to bounce back following his first career defeat to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

That setback served as a crucial learning experience for the 23-year-old nicknamed 'The Machine,' who has bagged all six of his career wins via highlight-reel fashion.

His ability to end fights against quality opponents like Paul Lumihi, Anacleto Lauron, and Matias Farinelli demonstrates the finishing instincts that make him a constant threat, and it should come as no surprise if he manages to bounce back into the winner's column the only way he knows how at ONE Fight Night 33.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday in the United States and Canada.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao's keys to victory versus Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao has the perfect chance to showcase his ever-developing all-around game against a knockout artist of Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg's caliber.

The Filipino talent, however, must ensure he dictates the flow of the contest to avoid being a victim of the Mongolian's dangerous match-ending power.

If he overcomes that, Sangiao should switch levels and mix things up to make sure he continues being a threat against the Zorky MMA affiliate.

A knockout or a submission may come depending on how things unfold.

But as long as he hits hard, stays one step ahead, and keeps his opposite number guessing, a win should be there for the taking, for the fighting pride of Team Lakay.

