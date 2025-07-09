"I can't just play around" - Jhanlo Mark Sangiao learned a hard lesson from first career defeat

The rising bantamweight prospect, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao, has credited his first defeat as a crucial wake-up call that has transformed his approach to elite competition, forcing him to mature both mentally and tactically.

The Team Lakay representative, who straps the four-ounce gloves for a bantamweight MMA matchup against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 33, reflected on his experience of suffering his maiden career loss to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu and how it has altered his perspective ahead of his return on July 11. While speaking with One Championship, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao said:

"Honestly, I felt like in my first few fights I was playing around. I felt like I wasn't mature enough."

He continued:

"I was just going through the motions and just merely enjoying the moment. But then I faced Enkh-Orgil, and that fight really reminded me that I can't just play around."

Given that the defeat has served as a harsh but necessary lesson about the intensity required to compete against world-class opposition, the 23-year-old talent nicknamed 'The Machine' is out to dish out a career-best display on the organization's latest American primetime spectacle.

Sangiao, currently 6-1 in his career, has beaten the likes of Paul Lumihi, Anacleto Lauron, and Matias Farinelli in his tenure in ONE Championship so far. All of his career triumphs have come in the distance.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao pumped to resume his journey in ONE

Shortly after his return, Jhanlo Mark Sangiao shared his excitement in resuming his career on Instagram and Facebook via his father, Mark Sangiao's, official pages.

"I'm excited. I'm gonna come in here more prepared than ever before. I've learned a big lesson from my last fight, where I had my first loss. I can say that I matured and I am more serious about my career now. Let’s get back to the game."

ONE Fight Night 33 will be available live, in U.S. primetime, for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

