ONE Championship: Mark Sangiao shares father-son moment with Jhanlo in debut match

No one could be happier about Jhanlo Sangiao's debut in ONE Championship other than his father, Coach Mark Sangiao. The Team Lakay founder admitted he has been battling mixed roles being a father and a coach to Jhanlo during the fight in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Prior to the match against Paul Lumihi, the older Sangiao confessed that it was a very unusual experience for him to coach his son. He has always considered all of his Team Lakay fighters to be his own sons but it feels different when you have your own flesh and blood compete in ONE Championship.

When the fight was over, Sangiao noticed something different about himself during Jhanlo's fight.

"I really wanted to feel what it was like to coach my son and I noticed that I am more aggressive with him," said Sangiao to Sportskeeda. 'I was even more aggressive with my reactions during the fight. In all aspects, I also want to see his development. Aside from being excited and nervous for him, I just noticed I’m more aggressive."

During the match, Jhanlo officially carried his dad's ringname as 'The Machine' and submitted Lumihi in just 101 seconds in the first round.

Mark also noted that Jhanlo showed good composure during his ONE Championship debut and the pressure did not rattle him as he expected.

"From the dugout to backstage and heading to the fight, he is very composed. That surprised me," narrated Sangiao.

When asked where Jhanlo inherited his fighter instincts, Mark jokingly exclaimed that it came from him rather than his mother.

"I think he got it from me. I was a fighter before so yeah, maybe it came from me," teased Sangiao.

Mark Sangiao hopes to give his son the right guidance as he rises in ONE Championship

Having experienced fighting in ONE Championship, Jhanlo Sangiao has displayed his massive potential at 19 years old. His father has produced titleholders for Asia's premier MMA promotion and will share the blueprint with his son.

Furthermore, Mark is now tasked with keeping Jhanlo's focus intact to help him maximize his potential moving forward.

"We really need to take good care of Jhanlo. Sometimes, fighters have potential but will have a different focus along the way and you won’t see them again. I’m trying my best to give him the right guidance to lead him in the right direction until he becomes a champion. We have to consider a lot of things but if he has good guidance, direction and training, he will reach good heights in his career."

