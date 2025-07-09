“I’m going to get another knockout” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues confident she’ll wrap things up early at ONE Fight Night 33

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil is gunning for another spectacular finish when she heads back inside the ONE Championship ring to defend her gold.
Rodrigues is going up against Swedish star Johanna Persson this weekend, and she doesn't expect her fight to go the distance.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues talked about her mindset heading into her next world title defense.
She told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"I really like to visualize my arm being raised. We need to believe in ourselves. I work hard in every training camp, and this is the first time I’ve done two back-to-back camps with no rest. I’m confident. I’ve been through many battles against top athletes. I started by facing the best. I’m going in to get another knockout."
Needless to say, Rodrigues fully expects her hands raised in victory, and the coveted golden belt back over her shoulder as soon as the night ends.
Fans won't have to wait long to see Allycia Hellen Rodrigues back in action.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Johanna Persson battle for atomweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video
Brazilian "mom champ" Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to defend her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against Swedish fighter Johanna Persson.
The two throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 12, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
