“I’m going to get another knockout” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues confident she’ll wrap things up early at ONE Fight Night 33

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil is gunning for another spectacular finish when she heads back inside the ONE Championship ring to defend her gold.

Ad

Rodrigues is going up against Swedish star Johanna Persson this weekend, and she doesn't expect her fight to go the distance.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues talked about her mindset heading into her next world title defense.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I really like to visualize my arm being raised. We need to believe in ourselves. I work hard in every training camp, and this is the first time I’ve done two back-to-back camps with no rest. I’m confident. I’ve been through many battles against top athletes. I started by facing the best. I’m going in to get another knockout."

Ad

Needless to say, Rodrigues fully expects her hands raised in victory, and the coveted golden belt back over her shoulder as soon as the night ends.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Allycia Hellen Rodrigues back in action.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Johanna Persson battle for atomweight Muay Thai supremacy at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video

Brazilian "mom champ" Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is set to defend her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against Swedish fighter Johanna Persson.

Ad

The two throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 12, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Allycia Hellen Rodrigues next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.