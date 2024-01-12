“I never enjoy losing” - Fabricio Andrade wants to run it back against tormentor Jonathan Haggerty at kickboxing

Losing will always leave fighters with that stinging feeling that could fester until a rematch is achieved, and Fabricio Andrade wants that sensation to vanish altogether.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion had a chance to reach double-champ status when he faced Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, at ONE Fight Night 16.

Instead of leaving the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a second world title, Andrade looked at Haggerty claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in one of 2023’s iconic moments.

A couple of months after the loss, Andrade said he wanted to run things back with Haggerty and potentially claim a second world title for himself.

Fabricio Andrade told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

“Yes, of course. I want to get that win back because I never enjoy losing. It’s very tough for me to lose.”

Andrade fought under Muay Thai and kickboxing before signing with ONE Championship, but Haggerty was at a different level in their fight in November 2023.

The British star was coming off a historic upset of Thai legend Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai throne, and he used that momentum to secure another world title at the expense of Andrade.

Fabricio Andrade reveals nursing an injury in his loss to Jonathan Haggerty

Fabricio Andrade is one of the best fighters in ONE Championship’s current crop.

An explosive striker, the Brazilian star used that unrelenting style to capture the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship in February 2023 when he knocked out John Lineker for the gold.

Andrade, however, wasn’t at his full power when he faced Haggerty.

In the same interview, Andrade revealed he was nursing an injury when he faced Haggerty.

“Because of the injury, I was kinda holding my arms so I could explode in the later rounds,” Andrade said. “But I wasn’t able to go to the later rounds because he was able to connect that high kick over the guard, which took me out of the fight.”