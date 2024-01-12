“The biggest thing in Muay Thai right now” – Fabricio Andrade lauds ‘very impressive’ Superlek for blockbuster 2023

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade was very impressed with what ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 accomplished over the last year.

Superlek had perhaps the most impressive year of any fighter under the ONE Championship banner. Kicking off 2023 with a win over Daniel Puertas to claim the flyweight kickboxing world title, Superlek successfully defended the crown against the well-rounded Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8 in March.

In addition to his kickboxing accomplishments, ‘The Kicking Machine’ earned wins in the art of eight limbs against newcomer Nabile Anane and Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov.

But without a doubt, his biggest win came in his final fight of the year when he bested Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Fabricio Andrade was asked which ONE fighter stood out to him the most in 2023. Without hesitation, ‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Superlek because he was super active, you know. He was fighting many many times, and even though he didn’t make weight a couple of times he was fighting almost every two months or so.”

He added:

“He fought in kickboxing, he became the kickboxing world champion, he went to Muay Thai, and he beat Rodtang. That’s like the biggest thing in Muay Thai right now. So that was very impressive on his end.”

Superlek ready to pick up right where he left off

Superlek will jump right back into action in 2024 as he puts his ONE flyweight kickboxing crown on the line against K-1 legend Takeru Segawa.

The two striking superstars will headline ONE 165 when the promotion returns to Tokyo, Japan, on January 28.

Takeru will be making his long-awaited ONE Championship debut after making history as K-1’s first and only three-division world champion.

Originally, the ‘Natural Born Crusher’ was scheduled to square off with Rodtang at the event, but after ‘The Iron Man’ suffered an injury while training, Superlek agreed to step in, putting his title on the line in a can’t-miss clash between two combat sports legends.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.