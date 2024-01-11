WATCH: Japanese icon Takeru cooks up a storm of kicks in preparation for world title challenge against Superlek

Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa is almost at the door of his ONE Championship debut as he faces Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title at ONE 165. The match was booked after his original opponent, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, pulled out of the fight due to an injury suffered in training.

We're not at all disappointed with the replacement, however, as Superlek is just as entertaining as Rodtang, maybe even craftier. Add that on top of the fact that this will be a 5-round world title fight for Superlek's throne, and the crowd in Ariake Arena in Tokyo will more than get its money's worth.

Ahead of his ONE debut, the 'Natural Born Crusher' showed some marvelous kicks in the gym, perhaps to send a message to the world champion, aptly called 'The Kicking Machine'.

ONE posted the training video with a caption that said:

"Stirring up a tornado! 🌪️ Tell us your pick for the master of kicks: Takeru or Superlek? @k1takeru"

Takeru's opponent, Superlek Kiatmoo9, is one of the most exciting world champions in ONE today

If you want to know why we believe Superlek Kiatmoo9 will produce an amazing world title bout come 165, look no further than his bout with Takeru Segawa's original opponent, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two met in a three-round Muay Thai match at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023, which easily became ONE's Muay Thai Match of the year. We daresay it should win Match of the Decade.

The two went on an all-out war that had the entire crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on its feet. Fighting in their home country inside the most iconic stadium in Muay Thai, the two legendary warriors exemplified why they are considered two of the very best in the world today.

It was Rodtang's signature aggressive pressure and KO power vs. Superlek's sleek technique and controlled chaos. In the end, it was 'The Kicking Machine' narrowly beat 'The Iron Man' in the judges' scorecards. It was undoubtedly one of the greatest bouts in modern Muay Thai history.

Look to see Superlek attempt the same level of performance when he sets out to defend his belt at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan.