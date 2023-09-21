ONE Friday Fights 34 preview and predictions: Rodtang vs. Superlek

A bit of controversy may have changed things up a bit, but the titanic clash between Thai megastars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is finally on and we’re mere hours away from the historic collision.

Never have two in-prime superstars existed in the same era and the same weight class. On top of that, both Rodtang and Superlek hold ONE Championship gold.

Rodtang is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, while Superlek holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Originally, the headlining bout of ONE Friday Fights 34 was for Rodtang’s Muay Thai crown but weight issues derailed that after Superlek tipped the scale at 140 pounds. This led to the match becoming a 140-pound catchweight non-title bout.

Nevertheless, it’s the matchup that the combat sports world has waited in bated breath for and the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium is ready to host the historic clash this Friday.

That said here are expert predictions from Sportskeeda MMA’s ONE Championship team.

James De Rozario: Superlek by decision

I’d love to see this match end in a draw to give both warriors the recognition they deserve. Unfortunately, one has to be staring at defeat when the action concludes this Friday.

In a year filled with upsets, I sense another one coming in this epic battle, with Superlek bringing an end to ‘The Iron Man’s perfect striking record on the scorecards.

Though there have been questions about his firepower in four-ounce gloves in the past, ‘The Kicking Machine’ silenced the doubters with two quickfire knockouts to prove that he can surely bite off more than he can chew.

As such, I see him withstanding a barrage of assaults in the first round before he settles into a rhythm and outpoints Rodtang with his technical brilliance for the rest of the match.

On his way there, fans can expect knockdowns and a slugfest filled with a rollercoaster of emotions. Both men will come looking for the killer blow, but I expect Superlek’s trademark right body kick to open the door to his biggest career win yet.

Mike Murillo: Rodtang by KO

Fight fans are in for a grand time when Rodtang and Superlek finally face off this weekend. It took a while for the match to happen but it’s now here and that’s what matters most.

It is going to be tough to call this fight as they are among the best in the striking arts and highly capable of coming up with a victory.

Just the same, I’m expecting to Rodtang have his hand raised after taking a highlight reel knockout in the third round.

'The Iron Man’ is still tops in 4-ounce gloves and I see Superlek, for all his technical skills, struggling with the power of the strikes that Rodtang will throw.

This is going to be exciting right from the get-go. Surely a treat.

Ted Razon: Rodtang by decision

The biggest fight in modern Muay Thai is finally here, and I believe it’s going to live up to its billing.

Styles make fights and this long-overdue matchup is the classic case of brawn vs. finesse. With that said, I’m banking on Rodtang’s destructive power and iron chin to get him a slight edge in what could be an extremely close back-and-forth war.

‘The Iron Man’s relentless forward pressure and willingness to take hits would be key in this matchup since it will force Superlek to stay outside the pocket and counterstrike.

While ‘The Kicking Machine’ can do a lot of damage from distance, Rodtang can withstand those strikes and dictate the tempo of the match.

We’ve seen just how lethal ‘The Kicking Machine’ can be in his last three bouts, where he was allowed to move forward and set the pace. Rodtang can nullify that by forcing Superlek on the defensive.

I believe Rodtang will be able to close the gap and even drop Superlek late in the fight, which should get him the nod if this goes the distance.

Vince Richards: Superlek by decision

There really is no better dream match than when two megastars who are at the top of their game square off inside a hallowed stadium.

Rodtang and Superlek are ready to trade leather inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and I absolutely cannot wait one second longer for this titanic meeting.

These two Thai superstars will surely bring the fire and it wouldn’t be a far-fetched idea if we see a knockdown or two between them.

I easily see Rodtang going full throttle on the offensive end while Superlek waits for the perfect opportunity to strike and stop his marauding compatriot.

Both are easily the best flyweight strikers on the planet, but there is one factor where Superlek has the advantage.

Rodtang fought twice this year, one of which was a dominant KO win over Edgar Tabares to retain the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Superlek, meanwhile, has four fights this year and is gunning for Fighter of the Year honors before the year ends.

That fact alone puts Superlek in incredible form, and his string of three straight KOs gives him an insane wave of momentum heading into ONE Friday Fights 34.

His tactical style coupled with a stellar run of form might just push Superlek to get the shocking decision win.