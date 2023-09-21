Rodtang promises to leave no stone unturned against good friend Superlek: “I’m going to give it my all”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon recognizes that his latest fight is different from the previous ones and he is coming in prepared more than ever.

‘The Iron Man’ will take on good friend Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headlining match at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It was originally set as a title showdown for Rodtang’s championship belt but during the weigh-ins, Superlek came in five pounds heavy. That's left the contest as a non-title bout to be played at a catchweight of 140 pounds.

The reigning flyweight Muay Thai king agreed to the catchweight match as he wants to show that he is still the best in what he does.

In a sitdown interview with French kickboxer Antoine Pinto on YouTube, Rodtang shared that he knows what Superlek is capable of and is leaving no stone unturned when he battles ‘The Kicking Machine,’ saying:

“Of course, Superlek is good. Among the best, better than me. Broke out, before me. Of course, when we meet, I’m going to give it my all.”

Check out the interview below:

Rodtang saw action back in May in ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, held in a sold-out stadium in Colorado.

He knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round of their title clash to retain his world title for the fifth time. The win also earned him a huge $100,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Superlek, the concurrent No. 1 flyweight Muay Thai contender, meanwhile, is making his fifth fight appearance in 2023 alone, and is looking to make it five wins in a row as well.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.