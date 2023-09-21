“I’ve always lasted until every round” – Rodtang to ‘give it his all’ versus Superlek

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has never backed down from a challenge throughout his decorated career, and fans can expect more or less the same when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 34 this Friday, September 22.

‘The Iron Man’ promises to leave a lasting impression when he collides with Superlek Kiatmoo9 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he aims to push himself as one of the best athletes on the ONE roster.

After defending his gold against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, ‘The Iron Man’ later revealed during a podcast session that he had only trained for two days for that bout. He cited burnout and a couple of other factors for his disinterest to fully commit himself to a training camp.

But against a man of Superlek's caliber, Rodtang knows he might be at risk should he take things lightly. As a result, he reminded the fans that he would be giving it his all on fight night.

Speaking during the ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference, the 26-year-old shared:

“I’m going to give it my all. I’ve never backed out from every fight, and I’ve always lasted until every round, the end of the round.”

Watch the video here:

Truth be told, there has only ever been one style that ‘The Iron Man’ packs in his bag for every appearance under the ONE spotlight – and that’s his commitment to putting on a show.

Find out if Rodtang can do the same when ONE Friday Fights 34 goes down inside the Thai capital city on September 22.

Fans can tune in to ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App for the entire card.