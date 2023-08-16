Rodtang Jitmuangnon says American fans liked his ‘aggressive and unique style’

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon was appreciative of the warm reception he received from American fans when ONE Championship made its live on-ground debut in the United States in May.

‘The Iron Man’ was one of the featured superstars in the landmark U.S. show, where he successfully defended his world title with an impressive second-round knockout (elbow to the jaw) of Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rodtang looked back at the experience with a lot of gratitude, particularly on how U.S. fans took a liking to him and his fighting style.

The 26-year-old Thai superstar said:

“I think the American fans liked my aggressive and unique style of fighting. Maybe also because of my character.”

Watch highlights of Rodtang’s ONE Championship fight in the U.S. below:

The win over Tabares was the fifth successful defense of Rodtang of the world title he won in August 2019.

Next month, ‘The Iron Man’ returns to action for another title defense. He will be up against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a champion-versus-champion clash.

The two top strikers will battle at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Superlek, who is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, is seeking to become a two-sport ONE world champion in his scheduled fight with ‘The Iron Man.’

‘The Kicking Machine’ has been a busy fighter of late, having already fought in four matches for this year alone.

He was last in action in July, where he further solidified his No. 1 flyweight Muay Thai contender standing with a second-round technical knockout (referee stoppage) win over Russian Tagir Khalilov.