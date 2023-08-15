Rodtang says ‘fans deserve to watch worth their ticket price’: “I just want to be myself”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always been an entertainer at heart, and it’s this reason why he always puts on the theatrics during his fights.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion didn’t just capture the fans’ hearts with his raw power alone, he charmed his way into global fame by being an absolute showman.

Fighters will never let their opponents hit them square on the jaw, but Rodtang welcomes the punishment and even punches himself just to get the crowd going.

In an interview with CUTZRADIO, ‘The Iron Man’ said he routinely does his antics because he wants to make sure that the live fans get their money’s worth every time he fights.

Rodtang said:

“I just want to be myself, I want to show to everyone that this is how I am. It’s my time, I can do anything I want, like teasing, provoking. The tickets are not cheap. Fans deserve to watch something worth their ticket price.”

The Thai megastar is a true artist when it comes to martial arts, and he does that inside and outside the circle.

The moment his music hits, fans know that they will be in for a treat. Rodtang, the moment he emerges from the pyro, will weave his way to the ring and will have the crowd dancing to his every step.

Inside the cage, however, Rodtang changes from jester to executioner.

Rodtang is a relentless fighter and his adamantium chin allows him to just go on an endless wave of strikes that no human being can possibly counter. That entertaining style pushed Rodtang to a perfect 14-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship.

While he’s been dominant every step of the way, his next one could be the fight where he meets his match.

Rodtang will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in a massive dream match at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.