Rodtang says in-ring taunts all about ‘filling every second with action’

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's accomplishments speak for themself, and there doesn't seem to be anything the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion cannot achieve on the global stage.

Each and every time he competes under the ONE Championship banner, you can count on the Thai striker to show up and put on an incredible show for the fans.

With his aggressive style, the champion willingly walks his opponents down, takes their best shots and taunts them while doing it. His offence is as punishing and relentless as can be.

The flyweight Muay Thai king has become known for his mid-fight antics that make every single one of his fights a must-watch.

At ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, Rodtang will compete in his biggest world title defense yet as he faces the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiamtoo9.

Ahead of this match-up of two of the best strikers in the world, ‘The Iron Man’ gave some insight into his mindset during an interview with CUTZRADIO.

Speaking on his taunting, the dominant champion said that he doesn’t do it to disrespect his opponents but to keep the fans engaged at all times:

“I want to fill every second of the match with action, you know.”

Watch the full interview below:

All it takes is one taunt from the defending champion against Superlek, and striking fans across the globe will no doubt lose their minds during this dream match-up.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.