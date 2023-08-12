WATCH: Superlek combines precision with power in beatdown of Tagir Khalilov

Thai megastar Superlek Kiatmoo9 vowed he wouldn’t hold back the punches when he faced fast-rising flyweight Tagir Khalilov last month.

After a very intense face-off, many believed Khalilov had as good a chance as any to make his fight against Superlek into a competitive and thrilling showdown. After all, he was called ‘The Thai Killer’ for obvious reasons.

The 30-year-old had destroyed his last two Thai opponents, all of whom were of elite standing, before accepting to throw down the gloves with Superlek on short notice. He looked absolutely determined to elevate his name in the Muay Thai scene by adding another TKO to his resume.

However, Superlek had none of that. He came out unscathed in his last three fights leading up to the bout with Khalilov, capturing dominant victories against Spain’s Daniel Puertas, Vietnamese-Australian superstar Danial Williams, and two-time WBC Muay Thai champion Nabil Anane.

If anyone was going to steal Khalilov’s thunder, it was going to be Superlek. He gave the Russian prospect the most one-sided beatdown of his career, controlling the pace and volume for four and a half minutes before the referee stopped the fight one minute and 42 seconds into the second round.

Before Superlek returns this Fall to fight friend and foe Rodtang Jitmuangon at ONE Friday Fights 34, rewatch his bone-chilling victory over Tagir Khalilov below:

Watch Superlek Kiatmoo9 attempt double-champion status when he faces ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on September 22.