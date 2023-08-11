Rodtang Jitmuangnon gives his take on why proper diet is ‘really important’ for fighters

With over 300 fights to his name, there simply aren’t many strikers on the planet that can match the experience level of Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Not only has he racked up a lifetime of experience, he’s done it at the highest level too, holding the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

During that time, ‘The Iron Man’ has experienced a lot of firsts that he had to learn from. Until this day, the Thai megastar always carries his past experience onto the ONE Championship stage.

When he returns at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, the champ will defend his title against an opponent that has enjoyed a similar trajectory to his own.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 can match the experience, pedigree and exciting style of Rodtang in a way that none of his previous opponents in ONE Championship have been able to.

Before this dream match-up at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the flyweight Muay Thai king reflected on his career in an interview with CUTZRADIO.

Looking to pass on some of his experience to fighters that are looking to follow in his and Superlek’s footsteps, Rodtang shared one interesting lesson about his diet.

Having learned the hard way, the champ now knows that in order to perform to his very best, he must stay disciplined on what he fuels himself with in the lead-up to all of his fights.

He said:

“I think so, food is really important because you’ll need a lot of energy in a fight. You can’t fight well on an empty stomach or with a bad diet.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.