Rodtang recalls his initial days as a fighter in Bangkok: “I felt homesick and cried”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most exciting fighters in the world when he does what he does best.

With his exciting fighting style and dominant run as the flyweight titleholder, ‘The Iron Man’ is a must-watch whenever he steps inside the circle or ring.

At ONE Friday Fights 34, the defending champion will face the biggest threat to his reign when he fellow elite striker and ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In a battle between two of the best competitors and world champions on the planet, the Thai strikers only guarantee one striking clinic after another.

During an interview with CUTZRADIO ahead of September 22, Rodtang reflected on his career and the long journey to make it to the top of combat sports.

Sharing his vulnerable side compared to the fierce competitor today, ‘The Iron Man’ spoke about feeling unsettled once he first arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

Putting his head down and getting straight to work, the champ was able to use his work ethic to keep his mind occupied.

He reflected:

“My first day in Bangkok, I felt homesick and cried. I call my sister and tell her I’m scared, I can’t stay in this place. But I focused on my training [and things changed].”

Watch the full interview below:

All that hard work has led him to September 22, where ONE Championship fans will be treated to a dream match-up between two of the best strikers on the planet.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.