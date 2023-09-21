Rodtang eyes firefight with Jonathan Haggerty after Superlek showdown: “It’ll be a great opportunity”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon wants to share the circle with a familiar name after his next assignment alongside Superlek Kiatmoo9.

‘The Iron Man’ meets ‘The Kicking Machine’ in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, September 22.

And if he does come out on top in this epic showdown, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative would like to move up a division to gain Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Speaking during the ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference, Rodtang said:

“As I previously mentioned in my interviews, the next challenge for me is to go to bantamweight and fight Jonathan Haggerty once again. It’ll be a great opportunity for me.”

Watch the press conference below:

To those familiar with his journey on the global stage of martial arts, this won’t be the first or second time the athlete with over 300 fights will cross paths with the Londoner.

After earning four successive victories within eight months, the Thai megastar picked up a unanimous decision win over Haggerty to claim the flyweight Muay Thai throne at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in August 2019.

The pair ran it back just five months later, with Rodtang coming out on top via TKO.

If anything is to go by, a trilogy between the two will be another striking clinic from start to finish. But before fans dream of that firefight, ‘The Iron Man’ must first ace his test versus Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The entire bill will be free to watch via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22. Alternatively, download the ONE Super App to catch all the action.