Rodtang open to a rematch with fellow Thai Seksan: “I’m happy to see him achieve this fame”

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is open to a rematch with former foe Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

On Friday, ‘The Iron Man’ will step into the main event spotlight to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against fellow fan favorite and countryman, Superlek Kiatmoo9. The pair will headline the promotion’s highly anticipated return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, but that won’t be the only fight lighting up the iconic venue.

Seksan is scheduled to make his sixth appearance for the promotion, squaring off with Iranian-Malaysian standout Amir Naseri. Thus far, Seksan has remained perfect in his first five outings, most recently scoring an impressive second-round knockout against Isaac Araya last month.

With Seksan’s impressive showing under the ONE banner, many fans are wondering if we’ll ever see him step back inside the circle for a rematch with Rodtang. The two sensational strikers last met in September 2019 with ‘The Iron Man’ scoring a unanimous decision win in a bout that was hailed by many as an instant classic.

Speaking on the possibility of a rematch during his appearance at the ONE Fight Night 34 pre-fight press event, Rodtang said:

“A rematch with Seksan, it really depends on the future. Right now, though, I want to congratulate Seksan. He’s been a role model, and I’m thankful and I’m happy to see him achieve this fame and fortune at ONE Championship. But fighting with him, yeah, it all depends on the future.”

With both Rodtang and Seksan featuring on the card, ONE Friday Fights 34 is sure to be a can’t-miss event for fight fans around the world.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.