Superlek eager to test his own chin against heavy-handed Rodtang: “Let’s see how hard he can hit me”

Superlek ‘The Kicking Machine’ Kiatmoo9 is more than ready to test out his chin when he steps inside the ring with one of the most savage strikers in all of combat sports, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two Thai superstars will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday (September 22) night for a showdown years in the making. In the ONE Friday Fights 34 headliner, Rodtang will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against one of the hardest-working and most dedicated fighters in the sport today.

‘The Iron Man’ steps into his latest world title defense with an unbeaten 14-0 record in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches under the ONE banner. He is coming off a spectacular second-round knockout against Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 10 in May.

Rodtang will undoubtedly step into Friday’s showdown determined to score another highlight-reel knockout. However, to do so, he’ll have to blast his way through the Superlek's chin.

“I have never been knocked out before either. Let’s see how hard he can hit me and if I can take it,” Superlek told ONE Championship.

Expand Tweet

Superlek enters the contest with a significant amount of momentum, scoring four fights in 2023 already, including back-to-back knockouts against newcomer Nabil Anane and Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in the span of three weeks.

Will Superlek’s heart take him to the next level inside Bangkok’s Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Rodtang once again show the world why he is the most vicious fighter in the sport? In just a few short hours, we will finally have our answer.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.