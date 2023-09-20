Superlek tells fans: “You might see Rodtang going backward for the first time”

One thing fans all over the world have come to love about reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is his ability to take shots to the chin and not so much as flinch.

Rodtang’s damage resistance is otherworldly, and he has proven worthy of his ‘Iron Man’ moniker each time he has entered the ring.

However, Rodtang’s upcoming opponent, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9, warns Rodtang's fans that they may see their idol do something uncharacteristic in this fight.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said he will do his best to push the pace against his esteemed adversary.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I saw some comments on social media saying that Rodtang has more advantages because he is a heavy hitter and we will fight in small [4-ounce] gloves, but for me, we have a 50-50 chance to get the knockout or get knocked out. And I still believe that my punches are not weaker than his.”

“On this day, fans might see me walking toward Rodtang instead, and you might see Rodtang going backward for the first time.”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to face ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

The two square off in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.