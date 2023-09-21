Superlek fired up to showcase "more aggressive" Muay Thai versus Rodtang

The main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmuu9 is a dream fight for many reasons.

Both men have established themselves as two of the best and most devastating strikers on the planet with highlight reels and win streaks that can go up against one another.

Ultimately, the fight presents a fascinating clash of styles between a pair of elite fighters in their respective divisions.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang will look to continue his dominant win streak this Friday by the only way he knows how to fight.

Guaranteed to put on a show each and every time he steps inside the circle, ‘The Iron Man’ is known for his ability to walk his opponents down, pressure them constantly, and unleash rapid-fire combinations.

The challenger, on the other hand, is known for his sniper-like precision that he uses to set traps for his opponents and take them out with accurate shots.

In his press conference on fight week, ‘The Kicking Machine’ suggested that he may adapt his fighting style at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Just days out from the fight, Superlek hinted that he has been working on meeting fire with fire inside the circle on Friday, adding more aggression into his game in preparation:

“This is part of my plan, to be more aggressive for this fight. I’ve been preparing myself and planning with every fighter I’ve ever fought with. Also, I want to show my skill to everyone around the world that I can be more aggressive than technical.”

Watch the full press conference below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on September 22.