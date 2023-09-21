Rodtang and Superlek on magnitude of impending superfight: “Everyone wants to see it happen”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon take on his esteemed countryman, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two fierce Thai warriors will go head-to-head tomorrow night in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

What was initially a battle for the flyweight Muay Thai gold is now a 140-pound catchweight contest after Superlek missed weight on Thursday. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt will not be on the line.

Nevertheless, both men are still excited to face each other in the ONE Championship ring, and so are the fans.

In a recent hype video posted on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, Rodtang and Superlek talked about their upcoming showdown and its significance.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“This fight is crucial because it will prove who the world champion of the flyweight division is.”

‘The Kicking Machine’ added:

“It’s a match that everybody is looking forward to because Rodtang has an aggressive style, while I’m more technical. Plus, Rodtang and I have never fought before, and everyone wants to see it happen.”

This match has been a long time coming. But now that it’s finally here, we can’t wait to see it happen – even without a world title on the line.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.