“I never retired” - BJJ legend Marcelo Garcia says fans shouldn’t be surprised that he’s still competing at 41 years old 

BJJ legend Marcelo Garcia is set to come out of retirement. Though if you ask him, he never actually retired.

Earlier this month, ONE Championship made the blockbuster announcement that Garcia—one of the most decorated submission grapplers in the history of the sport—has signed a deal with the promotion.

It was an announcement that received much fanfare from some of the biggest names in the business, including the famed Ruotolo brothers, Demian Maia, Joe Lauzon, Osamah Almarwai, and Gabi Garcia—all of whom shared their excitement over the news on Instagram.

It's been nearly 15 years since he last competed professionally, but if you ask Garcia, he never technically retired.

“I don’t know if people realize it, but I never retired," Garcia told the promotion in a recent interview. "Never ever did I say the word ‘retired.’"

Thus far, there's been no official reveal regarding Garcia's first appearance inside the Circle of who it'll be against, but ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong is undeniably excited about a potential dream match between the multi-time world champion and reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling titleholder Kade Ruotolo.

Marcelo Garcia excited to join ONE Championship

Offering some insight into why he decided to sign with the biggest martial arts organization on the planet, Marcelo Garcia said it all came down to joining an organization that would appreciate his talents.

“I just like to be appreciated, Garcia said. "I spent so much time in jiu-jitsu. In competition. I feel I always have given my best, and I feel like the appreciation from ONE Championship came at the right time. They value me. They value my time."

Garcia is one of the most decorated grapplers of all time, topping the podium at the IBJJF World Championships five times. He is also a four-time ADCC world champion. As a result, Garcia was inducted into the IBJJF Hall of Fame and was just the third BJJ athlete to be inducted into the ADCC Hall of Fame.

Are you excited to see Garcia bring his skills to ONE Championship in 2025?

