“I never want to leave jiu-jitsu” - Tye Ruotolo vows to stay active in grappling once he makes the transition to MMA

American grappling ace Tye Ruotolo's plans of transitioning to MMA is still a go. He, however, reiterated that he will not leave jiu-jitsu entirely and plans to compete in it concurrently.

He opened up about it in an interview with ONE Championship. highlighting that jiu-jitsu has given him and his family a lot and he owes it to the community to still be around even if he tries to expand his horizons as a martial artist.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion said:

"That's the plan. I never want to leave jiu-jitsu. I love jiu-jitsu so much. My heart will always forever be in jiu-jitsu, and I always want to do the community right by at least competing once or twice a year at the very minimum."

Ruotolo's twin brother and reigning lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade already started to also compete in MMA since June last year. He has had a lot of success in it, winning all of his three matches to date, all coming by way of submission in the opening round.

It is the same great start that Tye Ruotolo is angling for in his MMA journey once he finally makes the plunge.

Tye Ruotolo bent on keeping his submission grappling world title

While he is preparing for his MMA campaign, Tye Ruotolo will first defend the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in his scheduled match this week and is bent on keeping the belt.

The 22-year-old Atos standout will defend his world title at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will be challenged by Canadian powerhouse Dante Leon in the 10-minute match serving as the co-headlining bout of the event.

It will mark the second defense of Ruotolo of the world title he won in November 2023.

In his pursuit of another successful defense, Tye Ruotolo intends to produce an exciting performance and finish things as soon as possible with a submission victory.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

