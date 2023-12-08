“I nominate you to brush your teeth” - Conor McGregor goes off on Irish senator over refusal to back him as presidential candidate

Conor McGregor has been hinting at a run for the Irish presidential office ever since the recent Dublin riots. Now, the MMA superstar isn't holding back his punches when it comes to his critics.

The anti-immigrant protests in the nation's capital took place in response to a stabbing incident involving children. The 35-year-old has been constantly calling out the nation's government for its incompetence in handling the situation.

In a recent audio clip posted on X, 'The Notorious' went after Senator Eileen Flynn after she refused to support the fighter's potential bid as a presidential candidate, in an article by The Sun.

Following the politician's criticism, McGregor went on an unbridled online rant, saying:

"[I was] just reading an article. Just reading the latest hit piece from the rag that is the f*****g rag of all rags, The Sun. The Sun where the sun doesn't shine. Senator Eileen Flynn has said [that] she wouldn't nominate me to washing the dishes. How disrespectful. Senator, I nominate you to brush your teeth and see the dentist because if ever it was a cause to bring back masks, I would call for it. You weren't even voted in. You were nominated as a token."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the former UFC two-division champion pointed at the overwhelming support he received on X for his presidential bid as a warning to Flynn, noting that it was an indicator of the nation's overall sentiment.

Conor McGregor gives shout out to a fan for dubbing him "The People's President"

Ever since Conor McGregor announced his aspirations to run for the presidential chair, support has poured in from his fans on social media.

In the latest show of respect for the Irishman, an X user pointed at the undeniable charitable efforts the fighter had made for the country as the determining factor that makes him a worthy candidate for the top political position:

"Donated millions over his career... Conor McGregor is the People’s President."

Suffice it to say 'The Notorious' acknowledged his fan's appreciative words. He gave a shout-out to the X user with an emoji-laden post:

"❤️🙏☘️"

Expand Tweet

McGregor's great wealth comes from his highly successful MMA career. He is the UFC's biggest pay-per-view attraction ever. Additionally, he has also managed to catapult his riches thanks to a slew of lucrative business endeavors.