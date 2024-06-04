Japanese kickboxer Masaaki Noiri has never once stepped away from a challenge, so you can bet that he won't run away from Sitthichai's startling power when he makes his debut at ONE 167 this Friday.

Noiri makes his entrance into Thailand with an impressive kickboxing resume of 49 wins in 60 bouts, which he secured while competing for various reputable promotions in Japan, including the prestigious K-1 promotion.

His fast-paced fighting style and electrifying knockouts are what gives him the edge heading into this matchup. So, rather than playing it safe, like perhaps most athletes do before their debut fight, Noiri is willing to take a riskier path.

"It's my ONE debut so I have nothing to lose. I've always had the challenger's mindset, but this time, I'm the real, legitimate challenger. The fans' expectation and pressure will only fuel me."

Indeed, Noiri is headed toward dangerous territory when he faces beloved Thai legend, Sitthichai, in Bangkok. Since it will be his first time competing in a foreign land, he expects nothing better than a hostile crowd making up the majority of the seats on fight night.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"Let's see how far I can go" - Masaaki Noiri excited to begin a new chapter in his young fighting career

Even though Masaaki Noiri has the face of a young rookie, he's actually a battle-tested veteran of the striking arts.

Hardly a novice, Noiri has been fighting since childhood. He indulged in karate to fend off bullies until finding his true passion in kickboxing at the age of 13.

Since then, Noiri has continued building his legacy as one of the best kickboxers on the East Coast before signing with ONE Championship earlier this year.

Excited for his debut, the former K-1 champion says he's ready to put Japan on the map again as one of the greatest martial arts countries in the world.

"Let's see how far I can go," he told ONE, "please look forward to it. I'll be fighting while carrying Japan on my back."