Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri wants to “give courage” to everyone who suffers from bullying

Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri is a martial artist. Like every martial artist, Noiri was instilled with the values of honor and respect.

Noiri recently expressed his disdain for childhood bullying, condemning acts of bullying in any form. He says it was borne out of his own personal experience and that he wants to inspire the youth to eradicate bullying once and for all.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"When I was bullied, I didn't feel like I could talk to anyone about it out of embarrassment, so I kept it to myself. I think there are kids all over the world in that same situation. I want to fight in a way that gives them courage when they watch me."

Noiri is set to make his promotional debut in the world's largest martial arts organization and can't wait to inspire the next generation even more.

The 31-year-old Japanese stalwart is set to lock horns with no.3-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The two do battle at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Masaaki Noiri proud to represent home country in ONE Championship: "My job is to prove how strong Japanese fighters are"

Masaaki Noiri wants to win his ONE Championship debut, but says it's more imporant that he shows the true quality of Japanese fighters to the world.

He told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"My job is to prove how strong Japanese fighters are and [show] who Noiri Masaaki is."