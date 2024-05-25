“He is a Japanese superstar” – Sitthichai excited to trade heavy blows with a fighter of Masaaki Noiri’s caliber

Striking veteran 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong of Thailand is currently the third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing contender. As one of the fiercest competitors in the world's largest martial arts organization, Sitthichai will get to welcome yet another global talent to the Circle.

The 32-year-old from Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp is excited to introduce Japanese kickboxing icon and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri to ONE Championship next month.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sitthichai says he is excited to face off against a Japanese opponent for the first time in his career.

'Killer Kid' stated:

"When I was informed that I would be fighting him, I thought, ‘Wow,’ because he will be my first Japanese opponent. Throughout my career, I never had the opportunity to fight a Japanese fighter. Moreover, he is a Japanese superstar. So that made me even more excited."

'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is set to lock horns with Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong relishes chance to face Japanese icon: "This is a great opportunity"

32-year-old 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong may have been on the wrong end of a couple of tough fights recently, but a victory over a big Japanese name in Masaaki Noiri could very well propel him back into the upper echelon of his division.

He told ONE Championship:

"This is a great opportunity because he is a very famous fighter. If I beat him, I believe I will definitely be able to get redemption and regain my confidence."