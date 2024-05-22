"This is not an easy fight for me" - Sitthichai anticipating a war of attrition against Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri

Third-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong knows ONE debutant Masaaki Noiri is not someone who should be taken lightly.

After all, the Japanese superstar is a multi-division K-1 world champion and will be looking to make a statement in his first foray into the world's largest martial arts organization.

'Killer Kid' hopes to give Noiri a rude welcome this coming June 7, when they crossed swords at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE, Sitthichai raved about his Japanese foe's well-rounded striking arsenal:

"Masaaki is one of the best kickboxers in the world. His style is pure kickboxing. His strengths are his punches and kicks. He has a dangerous high kick. He is good both offensively and defensively."

While admittedly enamored by the 31-year-old's fighting pedigree, Sitthichai said fans shouldn't forget that he's a warrior with an expansive repertoire as well.

The 32-year-old Thai added:

"This is definitely not an easy fight for me, but I'm a legend too."

With 128 career wins to his name, Sitthichai is indeed one of the most decorated disciples of 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

However, the veteran slugger has hit a rough patch as of late, going 2-3 in his last five bouts and dropping his last two straight contests.

A win over a highly-touted opponent like Noiri, though, should put him right back on track to title contention.

Masaaki Noiri wants Sitthichai's spot in the featherweight top 5

ONE's featherweight kickboxing ranks is indeed as stacked as they come with Chingiz Allazov reigning at the top.

As such, the debuting Noiri understands the opportunity at hand if he can beat the mighty Sitthichai, who just happens to be one of the division's holdovers.

The Japanese star told the South China Morning Post:

"I want to become a champion in the end, but if there’s a space at the top of the rankings, the number one [spot], that should be motivation for me."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE 167 free of charge, as it happens live on US Primetime.